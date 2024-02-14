Upper Manya Krobo Assembly inaugurates new members

By Kamal Ahmed

Asesewa (E/R), Feb. 14, GNA – A group of thirty-three recently elected Assembly Members, along with Unit Committee Members and 15 government officials appointed for the Upper Manya Krobo District, have been officially sworn in at a ceremony held in Asesewa, located in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Stephen Ofori-Akrasi, the Upper Manya Krobo District Magistrate, administered the oath of office.

In her address, Mrs. Grace Bediako, a former government statistician and the current board chairperson for the Ghana Statistical Service, congratulated the newly elected Assembly and Unit Committee Members for their successful election to the assembly.

She urged the honourable members to make a meaningful impact in their communities, “The job is a sacrificial one, so do it wholeheartedly to bring relief and change to your people in the locality.”

Mr. Joe Sam, the District Chief Executive of Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly, congratulated members and expressed his commitment to working together with them to bring development to the people.

“I alone can’t do the work; let’s come together devoid of political affiliation to give a face-lift to the Upper Manya we have always been willing to see,” he said.

Mr. Felix Yohuno, a government appointee, emerged victorious in the race for the position of presiding member, securing a resounding vote of 33 in favour and leaving his opponents with a mere 13 votes. Three ballot papers were deemed invalid.

Chiefs, the Member of Parliament for the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, Mr. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, the District Coordinating Director, the District Police Commander, and other heads of departments and representatives observed the swearing-in

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

