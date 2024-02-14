Reshuffle has come too late – Minority

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 14, GNA – The National Democratic Congress Minority Caucus in Parliament Wednesday said the reshuffling announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come a little too late.

The Caucus explained that with only ten months left to the 2024 general elections, the newly nominated ministers might not even have the opportunity to settle down and make an impact.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament in a reaction to the President’s announcement.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the President announced the list of ministers relieved of their positions in government in a reshuffle.

In a statement dated February 14, 2024, signed, and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it announced that the changes were with immediate effect.

“The President personally expressed his sincere appreciation directly to each of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have exited Government, for their commitment, competence, dedication and hard work in office, which helped in the realization of Government’s mandate to the Ghanaian people over the last seven (7) years, and wished each of them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Following the reshuffle, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament, for prior approval, the names of the new persons for appointment as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, by articles 78, 79 and 256, respectively, of the Constitution.

Mr Buah said: “…Mr Speaker, we on this side of the House describe the President’s reshuffling as dead on arrival and a little too late.

“Mr Speaker, the people of Ghana have called on this President in the last seven years when it became obvious that some of his ministers were not performing. It went to the extent that some Majority Members of Parliament insisted and held a press conference for the President to make these changes before the boat capsized; it is obvious that the President refused until the boat capsized,” Mr Buah said.

Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, a Majority Chief Whip in his retort told the House that reshuffling was in the bosom of the President, and it did not matter how late the Minority perceived it to be, it had taken effect.

On his part, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip said there was nothing more exciting about the reshuffling.

However, it would be referred to the Appointments Committee as it was directed by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin.

“Mr Speaker, a report will be brought to the House and colleagues will have ample time to make necessary comments regarding the nominees and take a decision,” he said.

Mr Agbodza therefore encouraged the Majority Chief Whip to focus on the Business of the House, especially when there was much pressure on the Majority side.



