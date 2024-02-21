Akrofuom Assembly committed to training pupils to have positive mindset – DCE

By Yussif Ibrahim

Akrofuom (Ash), Feb. 21, GNA – The Akrofuom District Assembly in the Ashanti Region is taking deliberate steps to train pupils to have positive and innovative mindset, Dr Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE) has hinted.

He said the Assembly had resolved to support some committed teachers in the district to help teach school children to adopt a new mindset that would embrace innovations.

He was speaking at a day’s workshop organised by the Center for Balance Development, a US based Non-Governmental Organisation dedicated to the enhancement of balance in the global development process.

The workshop, which involved teachers and pupils drawn from basic schools in the district, was focused on one of the key programmes of the organisation dubbed, “Innovation Club: Path of Success for Innovators of Tomorrow.”

It is a progressive, innovative, and holistic empowerment programme designed for children and youth to nurture their capacities and talents, enhance their innovative mindset, and discover their unique path of success.

The pupils would also be empowered to explore innovations that serve the needs of the global community for a more united, prosperous, and sustainable world.

The DCE said before the youth could be empowered to have innovative mindset, it was imperative to start from the foundational level, hence, the need to target children at the lower level of the education system.

Mr Tony Parker Danso, an Auxiliary Board Member of the Center for Balance Development, who was the Resource person for the workshop, commended the DCE for supporting the training.

“We need concepts to enable the children face the challenges of the world, the focus is to empower the kids and the youth to face the challenges to change the world,” he noted.

He was optimistic that the youth were well conditioned to have a change in mindset and called for the support of government and its agencies to enable the youth to adopt the right approaches in dealing with environmental, social, and economic challenges of the world.

The participants numbering over 40 expressed excitements about the workshop, indicating that they had acquired new ideas on how to be agents of change in their respective schools.

GNA

