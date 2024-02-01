Adidome Farm Institute student triumphs as AGSTUD 2024 Agromonti prize winner

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Feb. 01, GNA – Ms Charlotte Yawa Sodzedo, a final year student from the Adidome Farm Institute in the Central Tongu District, as she emerged winner of the Sixth edition of the Agricultural Student Boot Camp (AGSTUD) in Ghana.

She clinched the prestigious Agromonti Ultimate Prize after garnering over 97 points ahead of students from renowned institutions nationwide and was duly awarded by.

Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with Agromonti Company Limited.

As part of the prize package, she was awarded a shop stocked with agrochemicals and other relevant agricultural materials worth GHC 75,000.

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Chief Executive Officer for Agrihouse Foundation disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the initiative was geared towards propelling the youth into the realm of Agri input dealership and to also align them with the broader national agenda of ensuring seamless access to agricultural inputs for farmers across districts and communities.

She stated that though the competition was fierce, with participants hailing from institutions such as Kwame University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, and other esteemed establishments, Ms Sodzedo’s triumph showcased her knowledge and passion for agriculture.

Madam Akosa urged the relevant stakeholders in the district to continue supporting the students and gave the assurance that her Foundation would endeavor to play pivotal roles in pushing them to attain higher heights in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Benjamin Donkoh, the Technical Director for Agromonti Company Limited lauded the efforts of the Farm Institute and its management for facilitating brilliant students, who have an interest in the agricultural sector.

He mentioned that there was a dire need to get more women in the sector to contribute significantly to the sector.

Madam Selina Delali Amati-Doe, the Principal of the Adidome Farm Institute expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event and pledged her commitment to ensuring that the students always emerge the best in the country’s agricultural industry.

Madam Amati-Doe called on Togbe Kwasinyi Kakakloko Agyemang V, Dufia of Adidome and Mr. Gabriel Alexander Hotordze, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu Constituency to offer their maximum support to the school.

Togbe Agyemang and the MP unanimously, gave the assurance that they would give the school the necessary support it needed.

They disclosed that measures were also underway with appeals to the government to upgrade the Farm Institute to a veterinary college.

