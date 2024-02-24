Krachi West MP pledges solar lamps for health workers, teachers in island communities

By Kingsley Mamore

Krachi (O/R) Feb 24, GNA – Poor access to affordable and sustainable technologies for lighting is a major hindrance to most government workers living on island communities in Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Krachi West, has, therefore, pledged solar lamps and lanterns to improve visibility at night and the lives of rural workers without access to the national electricity grid in the constituency.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), she said this would be an alternative source of light for health officials and teachers in peninsula and island communities to attend to patients and prepare lesson notes.

The lawmaker said the support of the solar lamps and lanterns to the peninsula communities will be her personal contributions for the socio-economic development of the area.

She appealed to both nurses and teachers to willingly accept posting to rural and deprived areas to save lives.

The MP said their services were needed not only in the cities but also at the deprived areas of the country to save human-beings.

