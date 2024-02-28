Adaklu DCE nominee finally confirmed

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R) Feb. 28, GNA – Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, the President’s nominee was on Wednesday confirmed as District Chief Executive for Adaklu.

He garnered 14 yes votes representing 73.68 yes votes out of the 19 votes cast.

There were four no votes whilst one ballot was rejected.

Mr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, addressing the Assembly members before the voting asked them to consider the greater interest of Adaklu before making their decisions.

He said the negative effects of a district without a DCE were enormous and hoped their decision would go a long way to impact positively on the district.

Mr. Zuh, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to run an open-door administration and work with the Assembly members to build on the achievements of his predecessors.

Mr. Zuh called on traditional authorities and other stakeholders to come on board to build “the Adaklu that we all cherish.”

Present were Mr. Sylvanus Plaha, Adaklu District Coordinating Director, traditional authorities, and party executives of the two main political parties in the district.

The election was supervised by the Adaklu district office of the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Zuh swore the official oath, the oaths of office and secrecy administered by Mr. Christian Affuflu, District Magistrate for Agortime-Ziope and Adaklu districts.

GNA

