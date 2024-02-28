2024 SONA: Keta residents express varying views, calls for action

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), Feb. 27, GNA – Mr Anthony Dagudu, an economist and governance expert, has commended the Government for the reduction in the inflationary rate from 54.1 per cent in December last year to 23.5 per cent in January 2024.

He said government should focus on improving on some other key areas including agriculture, employment, energy, and the flagship programmes such as the 1D1F and Planting for Food and Jobs to mitigate the plight of the citizenry.

Mr Dagadu was commenting on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

He urged the government to share the country’s resources equitably to enable all to benefit.

He, however, commended the President for performing his mandatory and constitutional obligations as per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Meanwhile, some other residents within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed varied views on the SoNA.

Madam Abigail Mensah, a food vendor, told the Ghana News Agency that she was disappointed at the level at which the government had tackled food security and the high price of goods on the markets.

“You can see the price of a bowl of maize, a bag of rice, oil, tomatoes, fertilizer, among others, which went up, and l was thinking he would address the causes and the possible solutions,” she said.

She said the address was full of projections that did not reflect real life situations with the numerous taxes that affected businesses.

Madam Mensah lamented the President’s failure to comment on the flood disaster that rendered several residents in the Volta, parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra regions homeless.

Joseph Abui, an ‘Okada’ rider at Keta, said the President did not touch on measures to curb the increasing unemployment rate in the country.

“Fuel prices continue to increase, electricity bill is something else. The President should have given us some hope in the areas of employment, health, agriculture, and others,” he said.

Meanwhile, other residents were of the opinion that Ghanaians should relax and give the government enough room to fix things.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

