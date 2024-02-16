Accra Mayor applauds J. Stanley Owusu Company for expanding its waste collection vehicles

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive has commended J. Stanley Owusu Company Limited, an accredited waste management firm, for procuring three new waste collection vehicles to enhance sanitation service delivery in the metropolis.

The Chief Executive made the commendation when the vehicles; two compactors and one roll-on, roll-off trucks were presented to her at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) premises by Mr Joshua Abrako Darko, the General Manager responsible of Finance and Administration of the J. Stanley Owusu Company Limited.

Mrs Sackey said the provision of the vehicles fell in line with the President’s vision of transforming Accra into the cleanest city in Africa.

She urged other waste management firms to similarly expand their fleet of vehicles to combat monopoly and foster healthy competition in waste collection to improve sanitation within the sub-metros in Accra.

The mayor emphasized the direct link between sanitation and climate change and admonished residents to refrain from burning waste and instead collaborate with accredited waste companies to recycle waste, to ensure the success of the AMA’s source separation programme.

She said the Assembly has introduced some innovative measures such as the Street Sweepers Initiative, Creating Livelihood Environmentalism in Accra Now project and Zero Waste Street as part of the continuing efforts to achieve a clean and liveable city.

Mr Darko on his part, said his entity was positioning itself to deliver quality service and disclosed that consignments of new trucks were expected to arrive next year.

He stated that the presentation was done to inform the AMA about the new trucks, demonstrate competence, and update its record system to ensure transparency.

Mr Darko outlined plans to establish landfills in all sixteen regions nationwide emphasizing that J. Stanley Owusu was aware of the operational challenges and diligently procured new fleets to enhance service delivery.

The fleet of vehicles is set to operate within the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District, except the Bubui Electoral Area, he stated.

Present at the ceremony were the Coordinating Director of the AMA, Mr Douglas N.K Annoful, Director of Finance, Mr Abeiku Amissah, Director of Waste Management, Mr Solomon Noi, and Deputy Director for Waste Management, Mr Victor Kotey, among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

