Prioritise safe sex to prevent STDs

Kasoa (C/R) Feb. 16, GNA – Mr George Owusu Asomaning, Territory Sales Manager at DKT International Ghana, a social Marketing organization with focus on the prevention of HIV/AIDS and safe abortion, has advised the youth to practice safe sex to avoid dealing with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

He said, “As Christian youth, abstinence is the way to go, however, we find a lot of the youth in Church engaged in unhealthy sexual practices, so it is important to teach about safe sex.”

Mr Asomaning was the resource person for a youth talk show on Valentines Celebration at the Unique Grace Congregation of the Presbyterian Church as part of the Valentines Day celebration

He said most of the youth in church were sexually active and engage in sex the wrong way often resulting in dire consequences including teenage pregnancies

He said it was better to practice safe sex rather than indulge in sex that resulted in STDs including HIV and AIDS

Fiesta condoms were shared to those who wanted to use them as a means of practice safe sex.

GNA

