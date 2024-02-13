Accra 2023: Samson Deen assures smooth transportation services during games 



By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA- Mr. Samson Deen, Chairman of the Transportation Sub- Committee of Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games, says they will give the best transportation services to all stakeholders during the games.



He said this during the first simulation exercise, where some volunteers and journalists made a transportation test run across four major sports facilities to be used for the games, including Accra Sports Stadium, Borteyman Sports Complex, Trust Sports Emporium and the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

Briefing pressmen after the simulation exercise, Mr. Deen, who doubles as the President of the African Paralympic Committee, said the LOC was ready to ensure the smooth organisation of the games.



“Today was the first simulation, and we intend to do about three more exercises before the teams start to arrive later in February. I want to assure you that the LOC is ready. This is the first time we are organising a multisport event, and it has been challenging, but we are optimistic about the smooth organisation.



“Let’s use these African Games to change the image of sports and give hope to society despite the frustrations about football. We will ensure smooth transportation services during the games and ease of movement for athletes, media, volunteers, and other stakeholders,” he said.



Mr. Samson Deen also urged support from the media to enable the games to be successful and forgive some hitches they had encountered in the run-up to the games.



On Tuesday, February 13, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will launch the 25-day countdown to the 13th African Games with the official opening of the Borteyman Sports Complex, which will host six sporting disciplines.



The games will start on March 3, 2024, with badminton, while the official opening ceremony is set for March 8, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

