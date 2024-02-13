Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as centre of excellence — Sports Minister 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA, – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), says the Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as a centre to unearth sporting talent as part of the national sporting developmental agenda.

He said this during the official opening of the Borteyman Sports Complex by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the 25-day countdown to the opening ceremony billed for March 8, 2024.

The Minister commended the contractors and consultants for doing a magnificent job of completing the Borteyman edifice, which would host six sporting events, including handball, table tennis, swimming, badminton, volleyball, and tennis.

“The journey to these games has not been without challenges since Ghana was awarded the bid in 2018 to organise the 13th Africa Games. The MOYS, along with their partners, faced serious hurdles in the lead up to this moment.

“But I am confident to say that with the unflinching support of the President, we have been able to overcome these challenges through his resilience and commitment,” he said.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif also stated that the upcoming African Games is a key contributor to our national development and serve as a catalyst for growth and sports development.

He noted that the provision of state-of-the-art sporting facilities does not only provide the platform for athlete excellence but also the overall infrastructure development of the country.

“After Accra 2023, the facility would serve as a Centre of Excellence for unearthing sports talent and also providing a platform for hosting international competitions. The Borteyman facility would also be converted into the University of Sports for Development, which is geared towards boosting our socio-economic prowess,” the Sports Minister stated.

Some notable features of the Borteyman Sports Complex are Administrative administrative block, a 1000-seater Olympic size swimming pool, a 10-lane competition pool, and an eight-lane warm ball.

It also comes with a 1000-seat sports hall capable of hosting badminton, basketball, netball, and handball events, as well as a 1000-seater tennis court, among others.

GNA

