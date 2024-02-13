Leadership of Anloga District Assembly to drive the district forward

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The leadership of the Anglo District Assembly have all pledged to drive the district to achieve more development.

Consisting of Mr Joseph Kpattah, Presiding Member of Anloga District Assembly and Mr Seth Yormwu, Anloga District Chief Executive and Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament, they made the pledge in an exclusive interview with Ghana News Agency on Tuesday after the nationwide inauguration on Monday.

Mr Joseph Kpattah showed gratitude for his re-election as the presiding member saying, “I am very happy the assembly members have given me the nod to lead them again as their presiding member, my good works have spoken for me, and I promise to inject some new energy into the new assembly for the betterment of Anlo.”

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive also charged the new members to be united in all their dealings and admonished them to avoid unnecessary partisan attitude towards Assembly works, citing it as a recipe for retrogression.

“I urge them to serve their electoral areas with unity and hard work.”

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for the area, also advised the house to prioritize development and asked them to obey the standing orders, especially new members.

A total of forty-three members were inaugurated into the Anloga District Assembly on Monday, comprising of 28 elected members and 13 government appointees.

GNA

