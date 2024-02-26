330 students matriculate at University of Environment for 2023/2024 academic year

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Feb. 26, GNA – The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has held its fourth matriculation ceremony for 330 fresh students to pursue various academic programmes.

The matriculation marks the formal process of admitting new students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

This diverse group contributes a variety of viewpoints and ideas to the institution, with 166 males, making 50.30 per cent of the total, and 164 females accounting for 49.70 per cent.

They contribute to the university’s goal of achieving gender parity while creating a knowledgeable and competent workforce with a commitment to preserving Ghana’s environment and promoting sustainable practices.

Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, urged the matriculants to utilise the available facilities to enrich their learning experiences during their stay in the school.

He said the integration of innovative technology was one of the thematic thrusts of the university’s five-year development plan.

“Sometimes the very technology meant to connect us divides us, but that technology can do great things,” he said, and advised the students to use technology with values and compassion, bearing in mind the consequences.

Prof. Nyarko-Sampson said though the internet had empowered many with information, it could also be a place where basic rules of decency were suspended, and pettiness and negativity thrived.

He told the students that their presence in the University was crucial as the Africa Union Commission had introduced an ambitious high-education plan.

“This plan aims to increase the number of PhD graduates in Africa to 100,000 over the next decade, with 20 per cent focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to support Africa’s growth targets,” he said.

He urged the students to focus intently on their studies to enable them to accomplish their academic goals.

The University, commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 and matriculated 78 students, had the number increased to 192 students in 2021, 336 in 2023, and 330 in 2024. Justice Fredrick A.W. K. Nawurah, a Judge at the Somanya High Court, advised the students to avoid succumbing to peer pressure, expressing regret over having to incarcerate young individuals who blindly followed others and fell into trouble.

He spoke about the harsh reality of prison and the intimidating environment of the court, urging students to be cautious in their actions and to focus on their studies while obeying all school rules to excel academically.

The UESD offers a range of programmes including regular, sandwich, and E-learning options, which are accessible to students from both local and international backgrounds.

The undergraduate programmes include B.Sc. Geography and Earth Science, Energy and Resource Economics, Environment and Public Health, Sustainable Development, and Water Resources Management.

The rest are Biological and Mathematical Sciences, Chemistry and Biological Sciences, Energy Sustainability, Mathematics, Environmental and Sustainability Science, and Nature Conservation Management.

Others are BSc. Environmental Management; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene; Aquaculture Management; Chemistry and Mathematical Sciences; Physics and Mathematics; Physics and Biological Sciences; Chemistry and Physics; Environmental Economics and Policy; Urban Planning and Development; Sustainable Construction Management and Technology.

