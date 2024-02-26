Nursing students urged to remain focused in discharging their duties 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has urged newly matriculated nurses of the Keta Nurses and Midwifery Training College to focus on their studies to become well-grounded professionals to serve Mother Ghana in all conditions.

That would place their batch of nursing students as the best health workers in sustaining patients’ lives for the nation’s betterment, he said.

Mr Gakpe, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the matriculation ceremony at the Keta NMTC in the Volta Region, encouraged the students to go the extra mile to acquire the necessary training and skills to enhance their professional capabilities.

“I was overwhelmed when I heard that the school had a hundred per cent performance last academic year and I urged the new ones to emulate the progress made,” he stated.

Mr Gakpe urged the students to adopt good moral behaviours such as respect, tolerance, and patience for their benefit now and in the future.

Mrs Mabel Kafui Torku, the Principal of the College, appealed to all health workers to serve the country with commitment and dedication without resorting to greener pastures abroad.

“We know that many health workers are leaving the country for Europe and across the globe for greener pastures. l am appealing to you to desist from it,” she said.

She said students would be trained religiously and morally to equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude to serve with excellence to impact others.

Mrs Torku commended the teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, philanthropists, and others for their support over the years.

Ms Irene Abusah, a first-year General Nursing student, who spoke to the GNA, expressed joy at the opportunity being given to her to pursue her dream.

In all, 644 freshers, comprising 240 midwifery, 200 Registered General Nursing and Public Health Nursing, and four Post NAC/NAP midwifery students were matriculated for the 2023/2024 academic year.

GNA

