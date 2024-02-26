Address factors affecting cocoa production -Abu Kansangbata

Accra, Feb 26, GNA-Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West regional Minster has called on the government to address factors affecting cocoa production in the country.

That, he said would bring back confidence in cocoa production and subsequently resuscitate the suffocating cocoa sector.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the fortunes of the cocoa sector, Mr Kansangbata said although weather conditions and erratic rainfall patterns could not be easily addressed by the government, smuggling activities, illegal gold mining, and the prevalence of swollen shoot disease could easily be handled for the betterment of the industry.

“Strong seasonal winds and insufficient rainfall have exacerbated the situation, with the current output forecasted to be around 500,000 tons for the season”.

He said although efforts to mitigate challenges were underway, there was a need to expedite action to place the country back on a high cocoa production pedestal.

He said farm rehabilitation initiatives, collaboration with security agencies to curb smuggling activities, and the onset of the rainy season were underway, the immediate effects of the interventions remained uncertain.

“Ghana’s production shortfall, coupled with similar deficits in Ivory Coast, has led to historic surges in global cocoa prices. Traders are scrambling for supplies amid predictions of widening deficits, prompting concerns for future seasons”.

Ghana, one of the world’s leading cocoa producers, is grappling with a substantial decline in cocoa output for the 2023/24 season. Anticipated to be nearly 40% below the target set by the sector regulator COCOBOD.

The shortfall he said posed significant challenges to both the domestic economy and global cocoa markets.

Cocoa remains a crucial pillar of the country’s economy, contributing substantially to government revenue, employment, and foreign exchange earnings. A prolonged downturn in cocoa production could lead to economic instability, affecting livelihoods, investment prospects, and the overall growth trajectory of the nation.

“Therefore, urgent action and comprehensive strategies are essential to revitalize the cocoa sector and safeguard Ghana’s economic resilience and prosperity.

“The president of Ghana’s cocoa buyers group, Samuel Adimado, expressed profound concerns over the production shortfall, highlighting the need for immediate action”.

Mr Kansangbata urged the government to prioritize cocoa as a key revenue generation avenue to people economic growth.

