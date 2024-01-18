Morocco records comfortable win over Tanzania 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – The Atlas Lions of Morocco had a comfortable walk over Tanzania at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, in their opening game at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The World Cup heroes recorded a 3-0 win over Tanzania in an easy fashion as they took a total dominance of the game and created all the goal scoring opportunities right from the start.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalist shot into the lead through Hakim Ziyech free kick which was parried out by Salum Manula only for oncoming Roman Saiss to pounce on for the game’s opener.

Novatus Miroshi was shown second yellow card and Tanzania were reduced to ten men in the 70th minute and Walid Regragui aided Morocco’s absolute control of the game from there.

Morocco worked their way up to the cushioning through Azzedine Ounahi who after receiving a pass inside the box and without hesitation powered a thunderbolt to the underside of the goal for a 2-0 lead at 77 minutes.

Yousseff En Nesyri scored his own and Morocco’s third after receiving a pass inside the penalty area from Achraf Hakimi and showed composure before finding the far corner of goal to put Morocco 3-0 up against Tanzania. The goal stood after VAR review.

GNA



