Wiawso NPP serial callers cry over party neglect

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Dwenase (WN/R), Jan. 30, GNA – Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Serial Callers Association in the Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region say they are unhappy about the neglect of the Association by the leadership of the party.

They said the party was not supporting them with the necessary gadgets to facilitate their day-to-day activities.

Mr George Mensah, the Ewiase Electoral Area Coordinator and Assistant Secretary of the Association, speaking at a press conference at Sefwi-Dwenase, said: “We are planning to stop propagating the works of the party on all local radio stations if they do not listen to our concerns.”

“We have been neglected for far too long and this is the time to voice out.”

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the party to address their concerns so they could help spread the good works of the Government to help retain the NPP in power in this year’s general election.

