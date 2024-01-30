MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai secures second term bid in NPP primary

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), Jan. 30, GNA – Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai in the Western North Region, has been re-elected to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December general election.

He polled 999 votes to beat his only contender, Dr Emmanuel Borkor Nuako, who had 129 votes with one rejected ballot.

Mr Obeng-Boateng, in his victory speech, commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged his commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure victory for the NPP.

He appealed to the party supporters to support him to enhance the party’s chances of “breaking the eight”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

