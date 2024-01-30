Developing Atwima-Nwabiagya South is government’s priority – MCE

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Nkawie (Ash) Jan. 30, GNA – Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima-Nwabiagya South, says the area is seeing significant growth and development as the assembly continues to initiative transformative projects to improve the living conditions of the people.

The Assembly, in recent times, increased construction of various projects in health, education, transportation, environment, and sanitation to help bring improvements in the people’s socio-economic lives.

Mr Amoah Awuku, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after an inspection of some of the projects at Nkawie, the Municipal capital, stressed the need for the people to continue to support the Assembly as it worked to improve their standard of living.

Some of the projects inspected was the completed spacious lorry terminal for commercial transport operations, which was financed through the District Assembly Common Fund.

It is equipped with a conference hall, offices, washroom, 60-seater capacity waiting area for passengers, and a parking pavilion for commercial vehicles.

Again, the MCE inspected the completed ambulance bay, a rehabilitated slaughter house, and 20-seater public washroom at Nkawie.

Other ongoing projects Mr Amoah Awuku inspected included a one-storey six-unit staff bungalow for the assembly, and 26 shops at Toase as well as the ongoing nursing training college project and maternity ward facility at Abuakwa.

The rest were town roads project at Akrofuom, construction of shops at Dadease and construction of an emergency culvert at Abuakwa-Agogo.

Mr Amoah Awuku assured that, the Assembly was doing its best to ensure that bad roads in the Municipality were all fixed to boost socio-economic activities.

While praising the contractors for their hard work, he said the authorities would continue to monitor the progress of the projects keenly to ensure value for money.

