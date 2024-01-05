Western Regional Minister cleared to contest in NPP Primary  

By Seth Danquah

Apollo (W/R), Jan 5, GNA – The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has been cleared to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary ahead of the 2024 general election.

This comes after he successfully went through the vetting, and presided over Mr Frank Davis, a lawyer, and the Western Regional executives of the party.

With his clearance, Mr Darko-Mensah is expected to intensify his campaign efforts as he vied for the party’s nomination to represent the NPP in the December election.

His candidacy has drawn support from various party members and constituents, who believed in his ability to serve the region and his efforts in promoting development and addressing the needs of the people.

The MP, popularly called “Hon Kobby” has been vocal about addressing local infrastructure challenges and advocating policies that aimed to improve the quality of life of the residents.

Delegates and party faithful who thronged the Kingstel Hotel, the venue for the vetting, to support the candidates, told the Ghana News Agency that it was important to sustain growth and prosperity for all constituents.

They commended Mr Darko-Mensah for being actively involved in developmental projects within the constituency, focusing on the youth and private sector growth.

They mentioned projects like an ultra-modern cinema facility, an Astroturf at Kobby Park, and a Technical and Vocational Training Centre, aimed at creating jobs and improving lives.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who had served as the MP for the Takoradi Constituency since 2008, in an interview with the GNA, expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity to seek re-election.

He pledged to continue to serve the people of Takoradi and the region as a whole while assuring the constituents that he would complete every project he started and called for the delegate’s support.

Mr Darko-Mensah commended the delegates for having hope in the NPP Administration as it had proven to be a better manager of the economy, even amid the global economic meltdown.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

