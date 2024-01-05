Zopelig-Daborin Community appeals to be connected to national grid   

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zopelig-Daborin (U/E), Jan 5, GNA – The residents of Zopelig-Daborin, a farming community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, have called on the Government to connect the community to the national electricity grid.

They said the community had already helped contractors to erect the poles, but it was yet to be connected.

“Electric poles without wires and electricity after more than three years cannot be something we are proud of, especially looking back at how we toiled on muddy terrain carrying electric poles on our bare heads and shoulders to support the contractor and the assurance we had,” Mr Evans Kolbil Pelnaab, the Vice Chairman of the Zopelig-Daborin Youth Association, said.

Speaking at the commissioning of a community bridge financed and constructed by the youth of the community, he noted that the absence of electricity had deprived their children of the opportunity to study at night and retarded socio-economic activities in general.

He called on the Member of Parliament, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, to assist the District Chief Executive, Madam Agnes Anamoo, to lobby the appropriate government agencies to get electricity for the community, which would be her greatest legacy.

“To our MP, we thank you for your good intentions, but we need the deliverables now more than ever. We are still waiting for the actual implementation of your plans for our community after we sent a delegation to you before and just after you had won the 2016 election but never had any support,” Mr Pelnaab said.

“…Please assist the DCE to get our community connected to the national grid.”

He appealed to the MP to get the community an additional borehole, as most households travelled long distances to get water.

He commended the Very Reverend Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure, a Catholic Priest of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, Dean of the UDS School of Nursing and Midwifery, and Mr Maxwell Divom, a former Assembly Member, for their diverse support to the community.

Naab Sierig Soore Sobil IV, the Chief of Pelungu Community, who was the chairperson of the occasion, urged the youth not to give up but to remain resolute, committed, and united in the pursuit of development.

GNA

