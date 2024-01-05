NPP Primaries: Eight cleared to contest, one disqualified in Western North Region 

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Wiawso (WN/R), Jan. 05, GNA – The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared eight out of the nine aspirants who filed to contest the January 27 parliamentary primaries in the Western North Region.

One other aspirant has been disqualified to contest in the elections after going through the vetting process.

The party has three constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Western North Region namely; Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Wiawso and Akontombra Constituencies.

After successful vetting, all five aspirants; Mr Festus Bumangamah Agyapong, Dr Francis Xavier Andoh Adjei, Mr Atta Boamah, Mr Martin Bonye and Mrs Golly Antwi Bosiako were cleared to contest for the Wiawso seat.

In the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, the incumbent MP and Dr Emmanuel Borko Nuako have also been cleared to contest.

For the Akontombra Constituency, Mr Alex Djonobuah Tetteh, the incumbent MP is contesting unopposed after his contender Mr Appiah Kubi Baidoo, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akontombra was disqualified.

Mr Baidoo, responding to the verdict, said he was disqualified based on grounds that he intended to contest the 2020 elections as an independent candidate in the area.

He also sponsored his nephew to contest the just ended district assembly elections.

He, however, denied the allegations and promised to use available avenues to seek redress.

Mr Baidoo expressed shock, saying, “Why do you disqualify me on grounds that I intended to contest the 2020 elections as an independent candidate, but cleared my brother Martin Bonye who actually contested as an independent candidate in Wiawso constituency?”

He called on his supporters to remain calm as he would use the established elections resolution procedure to get the decision reversed.

Some of his supporters in an interview with the Ghana News Agency asked the leadership of the party to ensure fairness, since the Akontombra constituency was not yet an NPP strong hold.

They added that a contest would go a long way to ensure the loser threw his support behind the winner for the party to retain the seat.

The vetting committee had Mr Nii Adjei Sowa as Chairman, Mr Abdul Rahman Fuseini and Mr Daniel Opoku Agyemang as members from National Headquarters, with Mr Benjamin Armah, Regional Chairman, Mr Felix Foster Ackah, Regional Secretary and Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw, Regional Research and Elections Officer and some other regional executives of the party.

