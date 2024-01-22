We will be ready for Tunisia – Zwane

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – South African playmaker, Themba Zwane has said they will prepare adequately for Tunisia in their next game, in a bid to secure qualification to the next stage of the competition.

Zwane said they would do a thorough analysis on Tunisia and plan accordingly for them.

“We know that it is not over yet. It’s going to be a difficult one against Tunisia. We are going to analyze them properly and come with a plan.

“We know that we definitely need win to in order to qualify,” said the South African playmaker.

Zwane, who scored a brace in South Africa’s emphatic 4-0 win over Namibia on Sunday evening and emerged Man of the Match said, “Each game, I go with confidence of scoring goals.

“Players that attack needs to score, and I am glad to have scored and received this award. It means a lot to get the Man of the Match award and very happy to get the win today,” he said.

The win takes South Africa to second place behind Mali ahead of their crucial clash against Tunisia, who are at the bottom of the table, on Wednesday.

GNA

