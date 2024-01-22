“DR Congo players were motivated to win” – Coach Reragrui

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 22, GNA – Morocco Coach Walid Regragui has said DR Congo deserved the one point from their match, as they proved to be more determined and motivated.

Morocco drew one-all with DR Congo on Sunday in their TotalEnergies Group F match.

“We left too much space between our lines. Tactically we should have been better. We perhaps respected DR Congo too much.

“They were the most difficult team in the group. They were motivated and vengeful. They were dangerous and their point was deserved,” he added.

“We started the match well. We created situations for ourselves but then we fell back and allowed them back into the game.

“The changes to bring more freshness didn’t work. We didn’t know how to manage the match as required. I take responsibility for this match,” he admitted.

Coach Regragui added that they could have been better tactically in their approach saying, “I take full responsibility of the outcome of the match”.

Morocco remains at the top of group F with 4 points ahead of their final group match against Zambia.

GNA

