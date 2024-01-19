“We made a careless mistake” – Star man Kudus

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 19, GNA – Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has said they made a careless mistake that cost the three maximum points in their two all draw game against Egypt in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

“It’s a mixed feeling. As a forward, you want your goals to have an impact on the result. We made careless mistakes.

“Now we’ll have to get back to work, win the next one and then see what happens,” the man of the match stated.

He was convinced the Black Stars deserved all three points after taking lead on two occasions in the match.

Egypt came back on two occasions to cancel Ghana’s lead in the game courtesy Kudus.

“I’m happy to be back. I worked so hard to get back to the top and help my team, my nation. It’s important for me to be here”, said the forward.

“We are not out. The objective remains the same, which is to take trophy home.” he concluded.

Ghana would face Mozambique in the final group game on Monday.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

