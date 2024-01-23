“We have a collective agenda” – says Cameroon defender 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 23, GNA -Cameroon defender, Christopher Wooh has said the team wants to collectively succeed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, after securing qualification to the Round of 16 of the competition.

Wooh said in a post-match interview that they are not thinking about individual performance but rather what they give collectively.

“I’m thinking collectively, and the objective is to win.

“We are going to be in this competition, and we are going to have the next games and we want good results,” he added.

Defender, Wooh, however, noted that they have learnt from their past mistakes and were looking forward to making amends in the next round of matches.

“We knew we do not have to give up; we had to prove that we had the strength to move on and we learnt from our mistakes,” he said.

Wooh scored the winner for the Indomitable Lions to seal their knockout qualification in a 4-3 thriller with The Gambia.

GNA

