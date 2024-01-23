Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) Tuesday reported financial results for the December quarter and full year 2023 and provided its outlook for the March quarter and full year 2024.

The press release issued to the Ghana News Agency by Kingdom Concepts Consult, in Accra, said Delta delivered industry-leading operational performance and financial results in December quarter.

It generated record full year revenue and over $5 billion of pre-tax income, a near doubling over 2022; Guiding to 2024 free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion, an improvement of up to $2 billion over 2023.

Delta Air Lines expects record March quarter revenue on improving domestic environment and continued strength in international demand, with solid profitability, according to the release.

“2023 was a great year for Delta with industry-leading operational and financial performance, said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer.

“Our people and their commitment to deliver unmatched service excellence for our customers is at the foundation of Delta’s success. We are thrilled to recognize their outstanding work with $1.4 billion in profit sharing payments next month.”

The CEO added: “In 2024, demand for air travel remains strong and our customer base is in a healthy financial position with travel a top priority. We expect to grow full year earnings to $6 to $7 per share and generate free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion, further strengthening our financial foundation.”

Highlights of the December quarter and full year 2023, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page six and incorporated here.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

