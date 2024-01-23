Aspiring NPP Dome-Kwabenya Parliamentary candidate organises free medical screening  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA—Madam Sheela Sakyi Oppong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate aspirant for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency has called on Ghanaians to visit medical facilities very often to help them to know their medical status.

She said diseases detected early would cost less in treatment than when they were detected late.

Late detection of diseases could lead to death.

Madam Oppong made the call when she held a free medical screening for the people of Agbogba and its environs in Accra.

She said the free medical screening was her personal contribution towards the health needs of the people in the constituency.

“The health of the people of the constituency is on my heart and that the people cannot work when they are sick,” she said.

The parliamentary aspirant charged the people to see medical attention from a qualified facility anytime they fell sick.

She also called on the people to unite and work harder than before to ensure that the party wins the 2024 general elections.

Madam Oppong also asked the delegates to vote massively for her on Saturday, to enable her to develop the constituency.

“The first on my agenda is to lobby the relevant authorities to ensure that the roads network were tarred to facilitate free movements of goods and people,” she said.

“I would also address youth unemployment, provide loans for businesses and address the issues with potable water,” Madam Oppong added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

