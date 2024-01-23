VRA begins Lower Volta dredging project on January 24

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 23, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) is set to begin the Lower Volta dredging project at Dadome in the North Tongu District on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

A stakeholder meeting will also be held ahead of the project.

Mr Samuel Fletcher, the VRA Community Relations Manager, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister.

He explained that the meeting was aimed at sensitising residents along the river on the need to dredge for easy flow and prevention of future flooding.

Mr John Mbele, the Finance Manager, said the dredging would remove overgrown aquatic weeds and sandbars which were hampering the free flow of the river.

He said it would also improve the water quality and prevent some water-borne diseases such as bilharzia among residents living along the riverbank.

Mr Mbele said the dredging would prevent future flooding and restore the ecosystem of the river.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister commended VRA for initiating the project and assured them of his support.

He assured them of the involvement of the targeted communities along the riverbank in the engagement and the dredging exercise.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

