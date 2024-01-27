Voting starts at 0700 at Tumu

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu (UWR), Jan. 27, GNA – Voting started at exactly 0700 hours at the Tumu community centre where the NPP is holding its primary to elect its parliamentary candidate for the Sissala East constituency.

Mr Robert Asomani, NPP’s constituency secretary, told the GNA that four out of the 529 delegates were deceased.

A total of 525 are therefore expected to cast their ballot.

Superintendent Kumpe Gbele, the Municipal Police Commander, said 40 uniformed Police officers are on the ground to ensure sanity.

Agents for both Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku and Dr Jebuntie Joshua Zaato were there before voting started.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, said voting started at exactly 0700 hours and 17 delegates had voted as at 0721.

Voting is expected to end at 1400 GMT.

The 529 delegates comprise 480 polling station executives, 17 constituency executive elders and 10 patrons.

The rest are electoral area coordinators and the Member of Parliament.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

