Voting ends in NPP Parliamentary Primaries nationwide

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan.27 GNA – Polls have ended at 1400 hours in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) nationwide.

Some 321 candidates contested 105 parliamentary seats, with 33 incumbent MPs going unopposed.

The voting process, to elect parliamentary candidates for the Party ahead of 2024 general election, began at 0700 hours.

The Electoral Commission (EC) supervised the election as the police provided security.

It was largely peaceful, with some incumbent MPs losing their seats to new entrants.

GNA

