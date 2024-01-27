Carlos Ahenkorah justifies Parliament’s ballot paper snatching incident

By Ruth Dery / Ibrahim Saani

Tema, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, has justified his infamous ballot paper snatching incident in parliament, saying it was a show of love and dedication for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Ahenkorah gave the justification in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the constituency’s parliamentary primaries.

On January 7, 2021, the MP was caught on camera snatching some ballot papers during the voting for a Speaker of Parliament for the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Three years on, the two-term MP, who is not seeking re-election, said his action has a lot to do with his love for the party.

“I don’t know how you will sit for someone to come into your house and snatch your baby’s toy and go away with it, and you will sit unconcerned without fighting for your concern,” he said.

He said he saw it as an opportunity to help the party, especially when they needed to have a speaker who aligned with the NPP to help enforce the government’s policies.

He added: “I did it in support of my party to ensure we don’t get an NDC person as the Speaker of Parliament for Nana Akufo-Addo’s government,” noting that, “today, look at what is happening in Parliament; is it something that you like, or do you only prefer to see negativity in parliament?”

GNA

