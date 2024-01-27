Seeming inactivity at Ketu North voting centre

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Ohawu (VR), Jan 27, GNA – There is a seeming inactivity at the Ketu North voting centre to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after most delegates taking part in the election had voted before midday.

Around 1122hours, 612 of the total 753 delegates expected to vote in the primaries had cast their ballot, leaving no queue at the Ohawu Agricultural College used as the voting centre.

Consequently, instead of queues of delegates waiting for their turn to cast their ballot, small groups of delegates already done voting, gathered to converse.

Others sat on lovers’ benches, motorbikes while others also stood outside the voting perimeters, watching.

The security personnel on their side relaxed their watchful gaze, walked around, drank water but did not relax on their duty as they were quick to remind one or two delegates who made some minor mistakes.

The Electoral Commission officials, less busy now, chatted among themselves but remained glued to their seats waiting for the next delegate to serve.

Mr Joseph Adukpo, Research and Elections Officer, Ketu North NPP in an interview with Ghana News Agency around 1220hours said though polls were yet to close, the process had since been peaceful and could best be described as successful.

He said majority of delegates had come out to vote and that they were waiting for the official closing time, 1400hours.

“Most delegates have cast their ballot. Now and then a delegate shows up to vote. From now to the closing time, almost every delegate might have come. Even if they still don’t come, the number already voted is very encouraging.

It’s been peaceful and already a successful process.”

Ketu North, an orphan constituency is holding its primaries on the day the party set to hold Parliamentary primaries for seats with incumbent Members of Parliament as a result of disagreements among aspirants and stakeholders which delayed the elections from taking place earlier.

Saturday’s election is the first of its kind in the constituency as the party in the past, used to get candidates to contest the seat through acclamation, and not through elections.

GNA

