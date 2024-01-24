The Gambia Coach resigns after exit from AFCON 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 24, GNA – Tom Sainfait -Gambia Head Coach of The Gambia national team has announced his resignation from the team after their 3-2 defeat to Cameroon in the last group game played on Tuesday evening.

The Gambia lost 3-2 to Cameroon last night, and the outcome of the game means the Scorpions are out of the competition after making historic progress in the last edition in Cameroon.

Speaking at a post-match conference, Coach Saintfait said, “This is my last game with the Gambian team, I’m going to stay with them in a few days.

“I have thought that this is the right time for me to resign and move forward and I would like to thank the federation President of Gambia. I was not surprised because the Ivorians knew they had an advantage to progress if we won and they supported us.

“There is a rivalry between the two countries as well. I think it is only one goal that made the difference, we played a better game than we did against Cameroon.

“Cameroon had really good players and we knew they had experience in a lot of matches and it is only one team that won which is The Gambia. Such games are a victory for us,” he noted.

