Tano North NPP Primaries: Police conduct thorough checks at Susuanso-Yamfo barrier

By Dennis Peprah

Yamfo (A/R), Jan. 27, GNA – The Police have beefed up security as the Tano North Constituency parliament primaries progress at Yamfo in the Ahafo Region.

Dr Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of the Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is contesting Dr. Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), in an election that political pundits described as one of the “hottest” in the NPP parliamentary primaries.

During a visit to the Yamfo durbar grounds, the venue for the event, there was heavy Police presence, though the election was progressing in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Police security was also tight at the Susuanso-Yamfo Police barrier as officers conducted thorough checks in both private and commercial vehicles as well as on passengers entering the Yamfo town.

The Ghana News Agency gathered Dr. Prempeh was the first delegate to cast her ballot when voting commenced at exactly 07:00 hours without hitches.

Though Dr. Boako was sighted around the venue in a white long sleeve around 0845 hours, the GNA learnt he was yet to cast his ballot too.

Mrs. Grace Martha Navele, the Presiding Officer said out of the of 688 delegates expected to exercise their franchise, only 98 had voted as at 0900 hours, saying voting was progressing steadily without challenges.

The normal queues that characterised voting was however, absent as the Police screened delegates before entering the durbar grounds to cast their ballot.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

