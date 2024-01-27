Tema Central NPP parliamentary contenders provide food for delegates

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 27, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema Central Constituency voting to elect a parliamentary candidate for the area were treated to a meal from the two contenders.

The incumbent, Mr. Yves Nii Noye Hansen-Nortey, and his contender, Mr. Charles Forson, both had dedicated canopies where they provided free breakfast for the delegates.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that while Mr Forson’s camp shared a pack of small chops with soft drinks packaged in a paper bag with his campaign stickers on, Mr Hansen-Nortey’s camp, packaged loaves of bread, eggs, milk, sugar, bread rolls, sausage, and porridge in a carrier bag with no tag.

The GNA also observed that chairs and canopies were provided for the delegates to sit on while they waited for their turn to cast their votes.

A total of 753 delegates are voting in the primaries to either give the incumbent a second chance to represent them in the general election or vote for a fresh face.

