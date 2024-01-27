Estate Developer in Court for Alleged GHC830,000 Land Fraud 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA- Blessing Dosoo, an Estate Developer who collected GHC830,000 and a pickup truck from a Software Engineer in exchange for 24 plots of land and failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Dosoo, has been charged with three counts of fraudulent transaction of land.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffuor admitted Dosoo to bail in the sum of GHC 500,000 with five sureties, two to be justified with immovable property.

The matter has been adjourned to February 26, 2024

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh named the complainant as Amponsah Freduah, a software developer and resident of Ngleshie Amanfrom.

The prosecution said Dosoo was a resident of Obeyeyie, near Amasaman, Accra.

In 2019, Dosoo sold four plots of land situated at Amasaman at the cost of GHC260,000 to the complainant.

The prosecutor said Dosoo handed over a site plan to the complainant and when a search was conducted at the Lands Commission, it was discovered that the land in question belonged to Nii Djan Family of Afiaman.

It stated that after a few months, the complainant discovered that the land had been resold and the same plot had been registered with the Lands Commission.

The prosecution said the complainant confronted Dosoo, who agreed to replace the four plots but failed.

In 2021, Dosoo sought the complainant and claimed that he owned ten plots of land in Akotoshie, near Amasaman.



According to the prosecution, the complainant gave his Ford pick-up truck worth GHC80,000 and an additional sum of 170,000 for the ten plots after inspecting the land.

“The complainant went ahead to register 10 plots in his name.”

In June 2023, the complainant visited the area to begin building, but Betepe Selorm claimed ownership of four of the ten plots.

It said Selorm told the complainant that Dosoo sold four out of the 10 plots to him.

The prosecutor said in May 2021, Dosso sold another 12 plots at Ayikai Doblo at the cost of GHc40,000 per plot, totalling GHC490,000.

The prosecution said the complainant issued an indenture purported to be signed by the head of the Family and Elders of Adama Pataku Family of Ababnam.

It said the complainant met the Adama Pataku family and it was realised that the family never gave any land to Dosoo and one Nii Amoo Duodu aka Azonta.

The prosecution claimed that the alleged signatures on the indenture produced by the defendants were taken from another document and linked to fraudulent documents given to the complainants.

The complainant therefore went ahead to regularize with the rightful owners of the land and made payments.

On October 5, 2023, the complainant, after several demands for the refund of his money or replacement of the land, reported the matter to the Police.

Dosoo was arrested by the Police and during investigations admitted that he sold plots of land to the complainant but said the land at Abanman was 14 plots and not 12 as stated by the complainant.

GNA

