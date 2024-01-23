Tailor arrested for forcefully shaving private parts of apprentice at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan. 23, GNA – Mr Yaw Owusu Adisi, a Tailor at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, has been arrested by the Kadjebi Police for forcefully shaving the private parts of Mr Bright Abusah, 19-year-old Electrical apprentice.

Narrating his ordeal to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Abusah, said the accused at around 2000hours on Sunday, January 21, invited him to his workshop at Kadjebi Cocoa Market, a suburb of the area, locked him up and asked whether he had a girlfriend, and started showing him pornographic films on his mobile phone.

He said the accused ordered him to remove his trousers and underpants, which he obliged because he threatened to harm him if he resisted.

Abusah said the accused then picked his scissors and disposable razor blade and started shaving his genitals and after shaving, he then tried to arouse him by smearing ointment around his penis, which he declined.

He was able to escape from his ordeal when the accused excused himself to undertake some move, allowing Abusah to run away to Menuso, a farming community in the district to report the incident to his grandfather, Mr Simon Tetteh Abusah.

He said his grandfather then took him to the Kadjebi Police station to lodge a formal complaint on Monday, January 22 leading to the arrest of the accused.

The accused later told the Ghana News Agency that, “in life, certain things must happen to a man for him to learn some lessons.”

