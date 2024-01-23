Re-elected assemblyman to ensure completion of developmental projects

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 23, GNA – Mr Derek Adzoe, the re-elected Assemblyman for the Torkoni and Blave Electoral Areas of the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta region, says his re-election would see the completion of developmental projects in the area.

He said his major objective was to make sure that the Blave Road projects were completed.

Mr Adzoe in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that the projects, which started in 2020, could not be completed because the contractor later abandoned it due to the economic crisis that had hit the country.

He was optimistic that the contractor would soon return to continue and complete the project, as the dusty nature of the roads, especially the major road linking Blave to Atabu was creating huge discomfort for these communities.

Mr Adzoe said his first term as the Assemblyman saw the extension of electricity to areas such as Gboxome down, Paloma top and Blave down through Mr John-Peter Amewu’s electrification projects.

Again, he lobbied for plastic chairs for the Blave Weighing Centre and medical equipment for Blave Central Hospital through Mr Amewu.

Mr Adzoe said through his effort a plot of land was acquired to build a clinic for the people of Yesuko- a suburb and undertook periodic renewal of health insurance cards for the electorate.

He said he constructed wooden foot bridges and the construction of two boreholes which were yet to commence.

Mr Adzoe lobbied for a 3-Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities with provision of 150 desks for the Methodist Basic School, Torkoni.

Aside these, he was instrumental in giving the Hohoe Municipal Library a facelift with planting green grasses and a future for internet connectivity.

Mr Adzoe said he had lobbied for the construction of a children’s park for the Area, with which construction works would begin early next year.

He called on the electorate to continue supporting him in his new term and report their concerns for the necessary actions to be taken.

GNA

