“Read Africa Read” distribute books to Cape Coast students

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 04, GNA – “Read Africa Read” a charity organization has distributed free books and learning materials to students within the Cape Coast Metropolis.

With the aim of assisting students to improve teaching and learning, the organization is poised to boosting education in the area.

Miss Jackie Ricketts-Hagan, Founder of ‘Read Africa Read’ said its focus was on Cape Coast due to the educational opportunities available in the area.

Also, there was the need for residents to benefits from the available schools for their growth and development.

Education is important to every child, and they must have the foundation and fundamentals of achieving success and reaching higher heights.

More than 1,000 reading books and educational materials were shared to the students and pupils to inculcate the habit of reading in them.

The distribution was part of Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) of the area’s annual children’s party to usher in the new year.

‘It is important for children to read for many reasons, most importantly to learn about the world around them, to understand their peers better, to expand their vocabulary, perform better in school and build positive image of themselves.

“I want Cape Coast children to benefit from this project because Cape Coast is the city of education filled up with many schools including all the oldest schools in the country of Ghana.

“It is in the blood of the Fante people to be educated. Cape Coasters are known as the intellectuals of Ghana, and I want to contribute to that legacy,” she added.

Miss Ricketts-Hagan appealed to all and sundry to contribute and give back to society for growth and development.

She pledged to distribute some books to available libraries within the area to help others who could not benefit, take advantage of the project.

GNA

