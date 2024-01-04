Elected assembly members in Asokwa declare support for incumbent MP 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Jan. 4, GNA – Twelve newly elected assembly members in the Asokwa constituency have declared their support for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Patricia Appiagyei, as she seeks a fourth term in the parliament.

According to the assembly members, Madam Patricia Appiagyei had demonstrated awesome knowledge in the development of the area and had been able to initiate the move to upgrade Asokwa into Municipality status.

Mr Elliot Fosu Barnor, Presiding Member of the Municipal Assembly, speaking at a press conference, indicated that their support for the incumbent MP was based on the numerous interventions she had brought to the constituency.

He stated that all the twelve assembly members were rallying behind the incumbent MP because she deserved another term to continue with the good work she was doing for the people.

Mr Barnor noted that all the 12 Assembly members had the benefit of proper development projects and programmes as well as basic amenities in the areas of health, security, social empowerment and youth employment.

He said apart from her unparalleled knowledge of the local Assembly concept, Madam Appiagyei, had been at numerous meetings at Asokwa together with the Municipal Chief Executive, and lobbied for some road infrastructure projects, clinics and social empowerment programmes for the people in the Municipality.

“With the support from Mama Pat, the constituency has gotten schools and other incentives for the people in the localities.

On his part, Nana Yaw Wiredu, the elected assembly member for Ahinsan Estate, said the incumbent MP had for the past eleven years, ensured that each of the electoral areas had access to street lights.

“Currently the constituency has the Lady Julia Clinic and also the construction of a modern clinic for Asokwa old town, as well as other Community-based Health Planning Systems (CHPS) compounds in the Municipality.

The constituency can also boast of good roads now and many other infrastructure projects scattered across the twelve electoral areas as a result of the lobbying power of the legislator,” he added.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei is one of the foremost female MPs in the Ashanti region.

In 2011, she defeated the then two-time MP for Asokwa, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency and entered parliament in 2012.

She has gone on to win two subsequent elections in 2016 and 2020 to represent the people in the area in Parliament.

She is, however, contesting the primaries for the 2024 elections against two other aspirants, who are bent on wrestling the seat from her.

GNA

