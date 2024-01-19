Pedestrians must adhere to road safety regulations or face the law—Police

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.19, GNA – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr David Eklu, Central East Regional Police Commander, has advised pedestrians to adhere to road safety rules and regulations or be made to face the law.

He said often, enforcement of road traffic regulations was limited to drivers and motorists, but in 2024, the Police would equally ensure responsible behaviour amongst pedestrians.

The Commander said this on Thursday at the launch of the Pedestrian Safe Walk sensitisation programme at Kasoa in the Central East region of Ghana.

The campaign, scheduled to run for three months, will sensitise all road users, especially pedestrians, on the need to adopt responsible behaviour when using the roads.

It would be carried out by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in collaboration with the Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The launch brought together members from the market associations, drivers and transport unions, school children, Bloomberg Initiative, amongst others.

DCOP Mr Eklu said despite the reduction in road crash statistics for 2023, the Police together with stakeholders, would ensure a further reduction this year through enforcement and sensitisation

“This year is dedicated to pedestrian education and we would be coming to schools, churches, mosques, lorry stations, etc, to have more of these discussions. We will also dedicate officers to schools during rush hours to help children cross the roads,” he said.

A total of 2,276 persons died to road crashes between January and December 2023, according to a Motor Accident Returns Report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

The report said 15,409 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries through road crashes, within the same period.

It also said a total of 14,135 crashes were reported, involving 23,998 vehicles and 2,559 pedestrian knock downs.

The Commander cautioned pedestrians against jaywalking and urged them to cross the roads at designated points.

He also advised them to wear bright clothes in the dark and to cross the street at brighter spots for easy visibility by drivers.

Jaywalking is the act of walking across a street at a place where it is not allowed or without taking care to avoid the traffic. Jaywalking is considered illegal in Ghana and punishable by law.

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, Regulation 154(2) provides that, “a pedestrian who jaywalks or ignores a traffic light signal commits an offence.”

Regulation 154(3) also states that “pedestrians who fail to use footbridge or an underpass commits an offence.”

DCOP Mr Eklu encouraged Ghanaians to report issues of malfunctioning traffic and streetlights to the Police for onward communication to the appropriate authorities.

Madam Anita Love Obo Amissah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, urged road users to comply with the Police in carrying out their duties on the roads and advised traders to stay off shoulders of the road for free flow of vehicles.

The MCE encouraged the school pupils to share the knowledge gained with their mates at school and advised motor riders to put on reflectors, use helmets, obey traffic lights and drive behind vehicles and not sideways.

Ms Simbiat Wiredu, Head of Corporate Affairs, NRSA, thanked stakeholders for availing themselves for the sensitisation.

She urged them to open their doors for such engagements and asked school authorities to always remind their pupils on the responsible use of roads.

Ms Faustina Alimatu Braimah, Municipal Director of Education, Awutu Senya East, advised pedestrians to always face incoming vehicles whilst walking along the road.

That, she said, would help them to quickly notice any possible danger from an incoming vehicle and escape.

Ms Braimah cautioned the pupils against playing by the roadside whilst returning home from school.

She asked drivers to limit their speed and be patient when pedestrians, especially children, were crossing the street.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

