NPP parliamentary primaries going smoothly in Ashanti

By Team

Kumasi Jan. 27 GNA – Voting is proceeding smoothly across the various polling centres in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ashanti region.

While some polling centres opened at exactly 7 am, others were a bit late.

A total of 36,084 delegates from 36 constituencies in the region are expected to vote to elect candidates to represent the party in the December general elections.

The delegates, made up of polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, council of elders and patrons, as well as founder members of the party in the various constituencies, are expected to decide the fate of incumbent MPs and new entrants.

The Ashanti region has become the focal point in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries considering the number of seats it has in the current Parliament.

A total of 126 candidates are contesting in the 36 constituencies.

Eleven out of the 47 constituencies in the region will not vote in the primaries.

This is because, their candidates are either going unopposed or are among the orphan constituencies of the party, which had already elected their parliamentary candidates.

Among the constituencies where the candidates are going unopposed are Bosomtwe, Ejisu, Effiduase, Offinso South and Adansi Akrofoum.

New Edubiase, Ejura-Sekyeredumasi, Sekyere Afram Plains and Asawase, which are the orphan constituencies, have already elected their parliamentary candidates.

Voting would not be held at Adansi Fomena, while the Asante Mampong elections has been suspended due to a court injunction.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the constituency polling centres in the region indicate smooth and peaceful atmosphere as the delegates join the queues to cast their votes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

