Major Boakye-Djan left indelible mark on pages of Ghana’s history—Mahama 

Accra, Jan.27, GNA—Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the late Major (rtd) Kojo Boakye Djan as an outstanding man who left an indelible mark on the pages of Ghana’s history.

“Although he has passed on, we, today, celebrate this figure of great significance, a man who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s political landscape, leaving an enduring impact that shaped the course of our nation,” he said.

Mr Mahama said this during a pre-burial and burial service of the retired military officer at the forecourt of the Statehouse in Accra.

“It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to a pivotal figure in Ghana’s history, Retired Major Kojo Boakye Djan, who left us painfully a few months ago,” he said in his tribute.

Mr Mahama, also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said Major Gyan was a close confidante, who always advised him when he (Mr Mahama) was Vice President and President.

“Even when I was out of Office, he kept calling to encourage me and give advice. I was in touch with him when he fell sick. We did all we could to ensure his recovery, but God knows best. Today, He has called our friend, comrade, father and grandfather home.”

“Today, we express our gratitude for his service, our sorrow for his departure, and our appreciation for the role he played in shaping our nation Ghana’s destiny. May your soul find eternal rest, Major.”

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chairman of the NDC, reading a tribute on behalf of the Party, said Major Djan was a close companion of late Flight Lieutenant J.J. Rawlings and shared many attributes with him.

“He was the best man at the wedding of the Rawlingses. Like Rawlings, Boakye Gyan was a revolutionary, a patriot, a nationalist and a disciplinarian,” he said.

He said despite the relationship between Major Djan and Rawlings becoming sour, the Major still joined the NDC when Ghana transitioned to civilian rule and remained a staunch member, was very passionate and voiced his opinions strongly on national issues.

“Till his death, Major Boakye Djan remained active in Ghanaian politics and was never afraid to voice his opinions on national affairs. He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace, till we meet again. Fare thee well comrade,” he said.

Apostle Dr Samuel Addai-Kusi, General Secretary, Christ Apostolic Church International, during the sermon admonished Ghanaians to be careful of their choices whilst on earth because it could affect where they would spend eternity.

He read a scripture from Luke 16:19-31 about Lazarus and the Rich man and explained that the major difference between the rich man and Lazarus was the choices they made whilst alive which landed Lazarus in Heaven and the rich man in hell.

Tributes were also read by his siblings, children, friends, and some retired military personnel such as Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey (rtd).

After the burial service, the mortal remains of the late Major (rtd) Djan was taken to the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp for interment.

Osahene Major (rtd) Kojo Boakye Djan was a journalist, soldier and politician, known to have planned the coup that brought Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings to power on June 4, 1979, with other junior officers.

He was born on September 24, 1952, in the middle of the Second World War, to the late Nana Kofi Twene Djan of Jaman and Obaapanin Akosua Henewaa.

Major Djan was the 19th of 56 children.

From primary school, he ended up at the New Drobo Catholic Middle School and later moved to join his elder brother Jonathan, who was teaching at Wamfie Presbyterian Middle School.

After his Common Entrance examination, he ended up at Opoku Ware Secondary School, in Kumasi and later entered Achimota School for his sixth form.

It was in Achimota that he developed his friendship with the late President Jerry John Rawlings and Kojo Lee.

He then entered the University of Ghana, where he studied English Literature, Linguistics, Sociology and African Studies.

After graduation, he applied and was employed at the Ghanaian Times, and that began his career as a journalist.

He later moved to join the Daily Graphic, but did not stay long because he applied to join the military as a Public Relations officer.

Soon after graduating from the Military Academy, the man who had chosen to be a public relations officer was moved to infantry and finally to military intelligence.

When Flt Lt Rawlings was arrested after his May 15, 1979, abortive coup, Osahene stepped in with his friends to release him from detention and the eventual announcement of the take-over of the country on June 4, 1979.

This led to the formation of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).

Major (rtd) Djan died on August 30, 2023, just about a month before his 81st birthday.

He is survived by five (5) children.

