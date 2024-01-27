PWD defies all odds to cast ballot in Assin Central NPP Primary

By Isaac Arkoh

Fosu Habitat (C/R), Jan. 27, GNA – A 35-year-old Person with Disability (PWD), Saturday, crawled about a hundred metres from the Church of Pentecost Worship Complex in the Assin Central Constituency to cast his ballot in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary primary.

Mr Frank Nti, who is the Assin Nyankomasi Polling Station Secretary, in an interview with the GNA, urged all delegates of the party to cast their ballot in peace and harmony.

He praised the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring smooth voting processes for all, particularly, people with disabilities.

“The EC has done well. They did not allow me to go through the full length of the voting process, which allowed me to vote in a minute.

“The process is seamless, and I urge all to obey the electoral and voting ethics to vote in peace,” he added.

In all, 514 delegates are voting in the Assin Central Constituency to elect a parliamentary candidate after Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) declined to re-contest.

Contending for the parliamentary slot are Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, Mr. Joseph Adjei-Banin, Mr Obed Kumi Awuah and Mr Godfred Nti Anewu.

The election started as scheduled and as of 0900 hours, all the Parliamentary hopefuls and Mr Kennedy Agyapong had cast their ballot.

There is maximum security and delegates are arriving at intervals to cast their ballot as the agents of the aspirants strictly monitor the exercise.

GNA

