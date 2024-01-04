Asokore-Mampong MCE expresses satisfaction with ongoing development projects 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), Jan. 4, GNA – Mr Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, Asokore-Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on ongoing development projects in the area.

He said the Assembly was committed to ensuring value for money in all development projects and would monitor to ensure that all the projects were delivered on time.

Mr Kankam was speaking to journalists after inspecting some selected ongoing projects in the Municipality with some key stakeholders.

Among the 43 projects inspected, some have been completed, whilst others were at various stages of completion.

They included a new administration block for the Assembly, which has been completed, the new fire station for the Ghana National Fire Service, which has also been completed, renovation of the old Assembly block, the completed bungalow for the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), and the bungalow for the Municipal Director of Education.

Others were staff bungalows for teachers, staff bungalows for health personnel staff bungalows for the Assembly, which have all been completed.

Mr Kankam also inspected a completed eight-seat toilet facility at Asokore-Mampong market, an 11-seater toilet facility at Parkoso JHS, an 11-seater toilet facility at Parkoso SHS, a five-seat toilet facility for Buoban Clinic.

Again, he inspected works on the 15-seater toilet facility for the Ibadul Rahman SHS, the nine-seat toilet facility for Buoban Basic School as well a nine-seater toilet facility each for Asokore-Mampong R/C primary and JHS schools.

The MCE also inspected works on the Kayayei hostel at Akwatialine, which is about 40 per cent complete and the municipal Agenda 111 hospital project, which is about 25 per cent complete.

He additionally inspected the construction of some mechanized boreholes with metal stands and water storage tanks in some communities within the area.

Mr Kankam commended the contractors for the good work and charged them to deliver quality work on time.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

