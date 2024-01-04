Man commits suicide after assaulting his police wife 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Jan. GNA – A 44-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his Inspector police wife was found hanging in his room at Kwabenya, Accra, dead.

General Lance Corporal Prince Agbeshi was detailed to accompany the policewoman (name withheld) to effect the arrest of her husband, Frank Amoakohene when he was found dead in their five-bedroom apartment.

A Police news brief said the Inspector had reported the matter at the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, but it was later referred to the Ministries DoVVSU.

It said the husband was invited, but he failed to honour the invitation.

The complainant, for fear of further abuse later left the house with their children, it said.

In December 2023, at about 0900 hours, the Inspector was accompanied by her colleague to arrest the husband when he was found dead hanging.

The late Amoakohene, who was found in a blue pair of jeans trousers, bare-chested, was seen hanging with a blue nylon rope tied to the hook of a ceiling fan in their master bedroom.

The Police retrieved a suicide note in a diary on their dressing mirror, it added.

The brief said the body, which was in its decomposing state, was retrieved and deposited at the Police morgue for preservation and autopsy whilst the room was fumigated by the Pathology Department of the Ga East Municipal Assembly.

GNA

