Vice President Bawumia eulogises passing of popular Waakye Seller Aunty Muni 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Jan.04, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised the passing of popular Waakye Seller, Aunty Muni, who died on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Madam Imoro Muniratu, alias Aunty Muni, sells waakye, a local delicacy, at the Labone Junction, a suburb of Accra, and has been in the business for more than 40 years.

She wàs 72 years.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family in a post: “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him, we return.

“I received the news of the death, this morning, of Aunty Muni, our nation’s famous Waakye seller.

“My condolences to her family. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah”.

Meanwhile, the son of the deceased Alhassan Abdul Arafat in a media interview said: “Mummy fell ill, expressing pain, leading us to seek medical attention at the SSNIT Hospital.

“However, complications arose, prompting her to request discharge.”

“Two days of post-discharge, her health did not improve. Hence, we urgently transported her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she succumbed at 0300 hours this morning”.

Aunty Muni’s Waakye is well patronised by both young and old in society, characterised by long queues, thus, gaining various accolades across the vicinity and the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

