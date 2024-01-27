NPP Primaries: Dome Kwabenya – Mike Oquaye Jnr receives rousing welcome

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, was met with a rousing chant from his supporters when he arrived at the polling centre on Saturday morning to cast his ballot.

Some delegates sang his appellations as he shook hands and spoke briefly before casting his vote at about 11:15 am.

His followers shouted: “No mistake, Change is coming, Bribi besi”, among other taglines and nicknames.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent MP, had already cast her vote at about 8:40 am and was still at the polling centre but there was no clear interaction between Ms Safo and Mr Ocquaye Jnr at the venue.

Mr Mike Oquaye said he would ask his followers to remain calm when he wins the contest.

“We don’t want people to be over jubilant, we don’t want people to whoot at anyone; we should know that it is a contest within the party.

“Just as when I lost [in 2020], I gathered all my supporters and told them the elephant is the winning symbol. That is the same thing I am going to tell the losers if by the grace of God, I win,” he said.

Some supporters of Mr Oquaye Jnr were confident of his victory, saying it was time for Ms Adwoa Safo to go “home” and rest.

Mr Ocquaye Jnr, also the Chief Executive of the Free Zones Authority, lost by eight votes in the last primaries, and seeking to clinch the seat from Ms Safo who still has the backing of some constituents.

Voting is scheduled to end at 2 pm and a number of delegates were trouping in as at 12 pm with about 150 security personnel on standby at the centre where about 1,840 voters are to vote.

GNA

