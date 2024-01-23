Kadjebi residents expressed divergent views on Ghana’s AFCON group-stage exit  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Jan 23, GNA-Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region have expressed varied views on the two late goals from Mozambique denying Ghana from progressing to the Round 16 at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Abidjan.

While some blamed the Coach for poor selection, others said players were to be blamed for the draw, while others related it to supernatural works.

Mr Edward Akwensi, a resident, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Semenyo and Paintsil should not have started the game at the same time since they were both attackers, so both starting was a failure.

He said Andrew Dede Ayew should have been brought earlier and not at the 60th minute and later substituted since old age has caught up with him.

Ms. Regina Dagbatsa, another resident said, “I am disappointed in Ghana Team, why should Dede Ayew be brought and for what purpose”.

She said all the goals against the Black Stars were scored at injury time a testament of failure on the back.

She said the ball that resulted in Mozambican’s second goal was a tacit mistake from Ofori’s indecision after Dede Ayew also created a penalty.

They have caused more harm to Ghana, so they should come home.

Mr Jerold Acquah Frimpong, a soccer fan said Ghana Black Star played well, but the last-minute substitutions were not needed and even if for anything at all, “then defenders should be brought to defend the two goals since our opponent, Mozambique is bringing attackers”.

Mr Donnie Tamakloe, another resident relates the defeat to supernatural works, saying the President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo in terms of football is not a lucky one.

He called for a supernatural investigation to remedy the situation.

